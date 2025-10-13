Democrats Demand Government Remain Shut So They Can March with Radicals?

Maria Bartiromo’s sources tell her the reason Democrats are doing this is they want to attend the No Kings march next Saturday. To date, the people organizing these No Kings riots are communists with other assorted leftist groups. I guess that is more proof Democrats are communists who don’t care about the working people and the people who will be fired.
As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, Chuck Schumer’s poll numbers are the problem. He’s terrified AOC will take his seat and do anything the hardcore left wants.
This is pathetic if true. The Democrats are so terrified of their fanatical base that they will make the country suffer as the shutdown damages the economy rather than doing the right thing and opening the government.
Republicans asked for nothing in the bill. It’s a clean CR for seven weeks. There is nothing controversial in it. Yet, Schumer demanded $1.5 trillion, including illegal alien healthcare, as our country sinks under debt.
We need a few more Democrats to cross over as the hard left takes over the Democrat Party.
Maria Bartiromo: "My sources are telling me that the whole reason [the Democrats] are doing this is because they want to be there for next weekend's 'No Kings' march in Washington, [D.C.]… One senator told me that the groups are threatening Minority Leader Schumer, telling him,…
