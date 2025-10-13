North Carolina to Redistrict in Response to California

Republicans in North Carolina are coming to the rescue. They will vote to redraw congressional maps next week to prevent California from stealing the House majority. California is redistricting to take the House and is raising extraordinary sums of cash for the effort. George Soros contributed $10 million to the cause.

North Carolina’s two top Republicans will hold votes next week to redraw the state’s Congressional maps in order to save one Republican seat.

In a statement on Monday, state Senate President Phil Berger said the move is an answer to a call to action from President Donald Trump.

“President Trump delivered countless victories during his first term in office and nine months into his second term, he continues to achieve unprecedented wins,” Berger said in his statement. “We are doing everything we can to protect President Trump’s agenda, which means safeguarding Republican control of Congress.

“Picking up where Texas left off, we will hold votes in our October session to redraw North Carolina’s congressional map to ensure Gavin Newsom doesn’t decide the congressional majority,” he continued in his statement.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall agreed saying”

“President Trump earned a clear mandate from the voters of North Carolina and the rest of the country and we intend to defend it by drawing an additional Republican Congressional seat.

“Our state won’t stand by while Democrats like Gavin Newsom redraw districts to aid in their effort to obtain a majority in the U.S. House,” Hall continued in his statement. “We will not allow them to undermine the will of the voters and President Trump’s agenda.”

In North Carolina, they don’t need the governor’s approval. The General Assembly is solely in charge of redistricting and all they need are simple majorities.

New York is planning to redistrict most Republicans out of existence so more Republican states might have to step up.