Newsmax Joins Trash News Media Opposing Pentagon Rules

Conservative news outlet Newsmax joined the far left outlets AP, New York Times, Washington Post, and The Atlantic, who will not sign onto the new Pentagon rules. They don’t want escorts anywhere in the Pentagon. They want to continue roaming around as if they worked there.

If they don’t sign on to the new rules, they will be escorted out of the Pentagon. The outlets claim it’s punishment for ordinary news gathering protected by the 1st Amendment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted by posting the Times’ statement on X and adding a hand-waving emoji. His team has said that reporters who don’t acknowledge the policy in writing by Tuesday must turn in badges admitting them to the Pentagon and clear out their workspaces the next day. He did the same with WaPo and The Altantic.

He also depicted The Atlantic in a meme as a crying baby.

The new rules bar journalist access to large swaths of the Pentagon without an escort and say Hegseth can revoke press access to reporters who ask anyone in the Defense Department for information — classified or otherwise — that he has not approved for release.

Newsmax, whose on-air journalists are generally supportive of President Donald Trump’s administration, said that “we believe the requirements are unnecessary and onerous and hope that the Pentagon will review the matter further.”

It would be onerous if they want secret information they plan to publish.