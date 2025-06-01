Starmer Lied, Continues to Betray the People of the UK

M Dowling
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pretended he was going to limit the mass migration of people from unlike cultures. He was lying. The massive migration is breaking records. Leftists are destroying their own countries – deliberately and out in the open.

Listen to him lie. He is despicable.

French and UK border patrols were overwhelmed as more than 1,000 Channel migrants arrive in UK waters on Saturday. It smashes the previous daily total for the year when 825 migrants made the illegal crossing earlier this month. More than 14,600 have crossed so far this year.

It would be so easy to block these boats and they won’t do it. As they welcome these anonymous people, mostly men, who could be the worst of humanity, they sideline the British people.

Donald Trump stands between them and us in the United States. We should be grateful, but about half the nation, including judges, want to destroy him because he’s rude or Republican. Starmer is very polite. Would you prefer him?

Starmer says he supports free speech, but arrests a man for a social media post. He promised Brexit, then gave power back to the EU. He backs global deals that sell out Britain.

Why would a British leader want to sell his country out to foreigners who are invading it, destroying their sovereignty, including Islamic radicals?


Peter B. Prange,
8 minutes ago

“Why would a British leader want to sell his country out to foreigners who are invading it, destroying their sovereignty, including Islamic radicals?”
The answer to that question would reveal who is really controlling world affairs.

The Prisoner
54 minutes ago

The leaders are criminals, saboteurs, and this is a conspiracy. Nations did not all decide to invade themselves individually.

Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

Who the hell does he think he is, Joe Biden. Look how easy the masses are fooled.

