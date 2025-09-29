Democrats Fight with Antifa Against the Federal Government

President Trump chose to honor Secretary Kristi Noem’s request to send Federal and National Guard troops to defend federal facilities and personnel. The police have had to retreat from these anarcho-communist insurgents who are relentlessly on the attack.

Breaking: Portland Police arrived on scene outside the ICE facility, immediately got mobbed out of the area after an Antifa militant assaulted one of the officers. pic.twitter.com/USGhD2UF2t — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 28, 2025

For over 100 nights, Antifa-aligned insurgents have targeted federal buildings, law enforcement, and other personnel. These militants openly declare the federal government an enemy that must be toppled.

Oregon is suing Donald Trump to prevent him from protecting federal properties and employees. Mayors in Oregon and the governor refuse to provide any assistance to federal law enforcement.

Chuck Schumer and Democrats are going to fight for Antifa in the courts although it has already been adjudicated.

BREAKING: I went behind the scenes at the ICE facility in Portland with the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service (@FPSDHS). As anti-ICE protesters lay siege to the ICE facility for more than 90 consecutive days, here’s an inside look at the officers who… pic.twitter.com/Uy5pe4jJ5D — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 11, 2025



One of Antifa’s safe houses, used for respite, to change clothes, and grab placards and weapons is provided by Chandler Patey. Federal police officers arrested him. Since Antifa is now declared a domestic terrorist organization and he was providing aid and comfort, the charges should be stiff.

Katie Daviscourt, an investigative reporter with The Post Millennial, was there.

JUST IN: Federal police officers arrested Chandler Patey outside the Portland ICE facility last night. Patey has been using his apartment unit near the ICE facility as an Antifa safehouse, providing agitators with restrooms and amenities so they can continue the occupation. https://t.co/g4v7r229br pic.twitter.com/GDX7QdSzq6 — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 18, 2025

Katie also reports that an employee for a local newspaper, the Pulitzer prize-winning Willamette Week, is an Antifa militant who is at the Portland ICE HQ on a regular basis.

Portland’s mayor announced their intent to get the ICE facility shut down based on land use violations. This is the same city that will not respond to apartment renters’ cries for relief from the nonstop screams of Antifa all night long.

They try to hide behind their declaration that they are not an organization, but, of course, they are.

Here’s Antifa International detailing how to join an Antifa cell, or to start your own with other like-minded co-conspirators. They recommend joining the Torch Antifa Network in the U.S. (Rose City Antifa is part of this), or the adjacent Antifa network, the @iww.… pic.twitter.com/c1w1qN4WA3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2025