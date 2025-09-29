OMB Director Russ Vought Is Prepared for Mass Firings

As the September 30 deadline approaches and Democrats demand $1.5 trillion in spending, the OMB Director is prepared for mass firings of federal workers.

NBC News referenced a memo from the Office of Management and Budget, to report that the White House is “drafting a request for federal agencies to prepare ‘reduction in force’ plans in case Congress doesn’t pass a spending bill before Oct. 1.”

Normally, the government shutdowns are a joke with employees get a paid vacation, albeit a delayed paycheck. However, this time, OMB Director Russ Vought is planning to fire up to potentially to 300,000 workers.

The Story

NBC News reports “the Trump administration indicated it’s prepared to go beyond the traditional furloughing of some government employees during shutdowns and fire federal employees.”

NBC News indicates that the memo directs federal agencies to consider firing employees whose discretionary funding lapses in case of a shutdown, who lack alternative funding, and whose work is “not consistent with the president’s priorities.” In other words, if they are not in line with American values, put them on the top of the list.

Democrat leaders are questioning the legality of these firings and plan to sue.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “This is nothing new and has nothing to do with funding the government. These unnecessary firings will either be overturned in court or the administration will end up hiring the workers back, just like they did as recently as today.”

During these shutdowns, the government continues and the furloughed employees aren’t missed. When Democrats drive Republicans to shut down the government, they make it a PR nightmare by refusing to pay the military and emergency workers and close landmarks.

However, in this case, Democrats are causing the shut down because they want $1.5 trillion in spending for illegal alien healthcare, funding for NPR and PBS, and cancellation of the one rescission package. They also want to continue welfare subsidies for people on Obamacare, which they hope to make into a midterm issue.

Welfare, which is now called subsidies or tax credits, was only supposed to be temporary until people get back on their feet. No one is entitled to other people’s money. It’s a gift.