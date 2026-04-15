Democrats File Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth for War Crimes to Affect the Midterms

House Democrats will introduce five articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, accusing him of abuse of power, war crimes, and other manufactured serious wrongdoing. The measure introduced by Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), along with eight Democratic co-sponsors, faces virtually no chance of passage in the Republican-controlled Congress but represents the latest Democratic focus on Hegseth as a primary target within President Donald Trump’s cabinet, reported Axios. It also represents the type of leadership they represent. They don’t debate; they try to destroy.

They would love to get Secretary Hegseth for war crimes, claiming falsely he had to go to Congress for authorization of the strikes against Iran.

They are also falsely accusing him of targeting a children’s school in Iran.

The Democrats are going after the Signalgate issue again.

The fourth and fifth articles concern what they say is improper personal behavior and not keeping Congress abreast in a timely manner.

It’s obviously unjustified.

Currently, this is affecting the midterms. However, this is definitely what they’re going to do after Republicans are out of office. They plan to demonize every Republican for crimes or some other concocted sin to completely destroy the party, just like they did with President Trump. They demonize and dehumanize Republicans until everyone hates them, and then they’ll have their one-party system.