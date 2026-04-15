Gov. Hochul to Tax the Rich in New York City: The Pied-à-Terre Tax

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to propose a tax on second homes in New York City that are worth more than $5 million, sources told CBS News New York. The governor hopes to raise at least $500 million annually for the city, sources told CBS News New York’s Marcia Kramer. The pied-à-terre tax is a proposed surcharge on high-value properties targeting non-residents.

There is nothing Democrats won’t tax. She will work with communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani to increase taxes after she is re-elected.

This proposal will be negotiated in the budget. Government officials are still working out the details, including deciding if people will pay the tax on a sliding scale based on the value of their second home, sources said.

“If you can afford a multi-million dollar second home in New York City, you can afford to join its residents in supporting the greatest city in the world,” Hochul said on X.

Think about the arrogance of that statement. When she gets done with the wealthy, she’ll come for you with the same arrogance. Hochul and the rest of the Democrats think your money is theirs for the taking.

Mamdani has frequently called on the state to “tax the rich.” It’s part of the Democrat class warfare to win elections.

Hochul’s $260 billion state budget proposal didn’t include any broad-based income tax raises. She said it was designed to improve affordability without raising taxes.

No, it’s designed to fool people before the midterms.