These Are the Type of People Democrats Want to Lead the USA

We have two good examples of the kind of people that Democrats want running our governments, both large and small. We have communist Islamists taking power, most notably Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and incompetents like Gavin Newsom who watched the Palisades burn without doing a thing, and let immigrant fraudsters drain the taxpayers’ purse. We also have two newcomers. One is a sexual pervert who attributes it to his just being Mexican, and another is a heretic pastor who wants Texans to give up meat.

Pervert Pulido

Latin Grammy-winning singer Bobby Pulido, who is challenging Republican Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz, allegedly appeared in a music video as a public masturbator, according to a report. Even worse, he posted links to child sex abuse sites.

In the 2010 music video “Dias de Ayer,” Pulido portrayed multiple characters, including one who engaged in lewd behavior, according to the New York Post. In the music video, he allegedly repeatedly masturbated while wrapped in a red blanket and exposed himself to a woman while seemingly on a private jet, according to the report.

The music video also allegedly contained Pulido portraying a homosexual admirer of the lewd character, which led the Mexican press to question Pulido about his sexuality shortly after the video’s release, according to the Post. You can watch it here.

“My sense of humor on social media—and it’s very much in Spanish; I have a lot of fans in Mexico—sometimes that humor doesn’t translate,” Pulido told the Associated Press (AP) in February. He wants you to believe it’s a Mexican thing.

This is what Democrats want to have unseat GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz in Texas’s 15th Congressional District. Pulido, 54, reportedly posted links to pornographic websites on social media between 2013 and 2024, including a site that has drawn complaints for hosting child sex videos.

The numerous pro-pornography messages were first reported by Fox News, although they’re still available on the singer’s account.

No Meat Heretic

Then we have the certifiable James Talarico in Texas, who wants Texans to stop eating meat.

After his victory, Talarico’s videos of him ranting sacrilegiously about religion, transgenderism, toxic whiteness, and abortion surfaced. We have a new one for his pile of crazy. In a 2022 video, Talarico claims the world needs to lower meat consumption to combat the “existential” threat of climate change and touts his progressive move to become a “non-meat” campaign.

“We have, I think, heard more and more of issues of animal welfare,” Talarico said. “I think not just because it’s the right thing to do and the moral thing to do, but it’s also—as all of you know—necessary to fight climate change.” “

“It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society,” Talarico continued. “I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign…we are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.”

You have to love how Democrats want to terrorize you into being as crazy as they are. It’s EXISTENTIAL!