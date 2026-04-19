The Frat House of Representatives

Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) fell in with Jimmy Gomez, a fellow California Democrat, and Sen. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, while all three were still in the House, sources told the New York Post. The trio became known for their socializing and drinking.

The 2023 incident involved Gomez, now 51, making out with an aide to a different House Democrat outside a backyard party hosted by Swalwell to celebrate the start of the August congressional recess.

The aide, two decades younger than Gomez, “was sitting on the hood of the car and they were going at it,” according to a source who was smoking a cigarette in front of Swalwell’s home about a mile from the Capitol.

“They were down the street a little bit. But it wasn’t that discreet.”

Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez is, of course, married. He’s only facing token re-election opposition in his D+28 #CA34 district in Los Angeles from ex-RFK, Jr. aide Robert Lucero (D).

Brent Scher of The Daily Wire said members went to Swalwell’s house (which he couldn’t afford, btw) to hook up with aides, but also, nobody knew!

These politicians are sleazier more often than we knew. Gomez is constantly attacking Republicans and has no shame about his gross behavior with an underling.

Democrat Jimmy Gomez fearmongers claiming ICE is targeting people that “look like” him at car washes and not the “worst of the worst.” In Gomez’s own city, ICE arrested an illegal alien child molester at a Los Angeles car wash. pic.twitter.com/RqDldK4YmE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2025

Someone should look into Ruben Gallego, who claims he knew nothing.

Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell were such close friends they spent years on X tagging each other in giggling posts, calling each other besties and yucking about their drinking and entertainment exploits. https://t.co/25ZY2tivUE pic.twitter.com/1T66H8CXb4 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) April 14, 2026

Dr. Patrick knew and reported nothing.