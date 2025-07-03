Democrats Plan to Ruin America’s 250th Birthday in 2026

The NY Times is comparing the radical left’s obnoxious and often violent rebellion against everything to the right of Genghis Khan to the American Revolution. You are supposed to believe Trump is a king and they are righteous Americans.

There are probably plans to ruin next year’s 250th birthday. There are probably plans to ruin tomorrow, and it always comes from the left.

The Times thinks there will be a problem.

Those worries spiked during last month’s military parade commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army, held on Mr. Trump’s birthday, which spurred anti-Trump “No Kings” protests across the country that were rich in their own 1776-inflected symbolism.

Still, some are hoping the Semiquincentennial will bring the country together, without papering over deep political differences that go all the way back to the founding.

“We’ve always been divided, and studying the American Revolution really proves that,” said the filmmaker Ken Burns, whose 12-hour documentary about the revolution airs on PBS in November. “It was not just great men thinking great thoughts in Philadelphia.”

But the soaring principles of the Declaration, Burns said, should be at the center of the 250th commemoration.

“The ideas are so big and are not diminished by freely acknowledging not just the violence of the revolution, but the divisions in the country throughout our history,” he said. “Acknowledging that puts those ideas in even stronger and more inspiring relief.”

The Times wants you to believe the radical Marxists and anarchists are like the American heroes of the Revolution.

Democrats are proud to be American when Marxists like Barack Obama and Joe ‘Autopen’ Biden are in charge. When anyone else is they are not proud.

To be American should mean you are proud all the time. That is patriotism.

Gallup poll results that will surprise absolutely no one. While Republicans overwhelmingly are proud to be American, Democrats are not – and the number keeps falling. pic.twitter.com/5H9cvRVBKb — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) June 30, 2025

This so-called Professor is never proud.

Elie Mystal: “Our country is THE bad guy on the world stage. The world needs to stand against America. Sanction us.” pic.twitter.com/3OjPx52Ryn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2025

This rich, manipulative Democrat wants to ruin everything he disagrees with. He thinks he’s George Washington, but he’s actually a mini-Joe Stalin.

4/ The Democrat Gov of Illinois recently said “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.” This isn’t a “dog whistle” – it’s a FOGHORN pic.twitter.com/RrSOofnbQS — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) May 20, 2025

Obviously, Pritzker and so many Democrats agree with this:

2/ The Democratic Party is in CRISIS. Only 1 in 3 Dems are optimistic about their party’s future. Their response? Falling back on their oldest playbook: INCITING VIOLENCEhttps://t.co/7UVoK9c1qE — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) May 20, 2025

The leftist Democrats want a French Revolution and Republicans want a revolution back to normalcy.