Terrorist’s Family Can Be Deported

A federal judge in Colorado just gave President Trump a victory in a lawsuit filed by the Colorado terrorist’s family after illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman firebombed a group of Jewish elderly people standing around with signs picturing Hamas hostages. They weren’t chanting. They just stand there every week with the signs. Soliman, armed with fire and Molotov Cocktails, set people on fire.

His family of five here illegally wanted to stay in the US but the administration didn’t want them to stay for obvious reasons, though not obvious to Democrats. Some in the Democrat media have been fighting for them to remain.

The New York Times reports that the family of the Colorado terror ‘suspect’ who injured seven Israel supports and killed an elderly lady can be deported.

US District Court Judge Orlando Garcia dismissed Mohamed Sabry Soliman family’s legal challenge to their deportation. He stated that the Trump administration has conducted normal and legal removal proceedings.

Soliman’s wife and five children had sued to prevent expedited removal proceedings, but the judge ruled he “lacks jurisdiction to grant Petitioners the relief they seek.”

Last month, a Biden Judge, Gordon Gallagher, said they could not be deported. They are here illegally. They overstayed their tourist visas and came from Egypt in 2022.