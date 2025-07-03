This Is What Makes the BBB Worthwhile

The Big Beautiful Bill, if nothing else, is worthwhile because of the immigration provisions. Nothing matters like immigration. If we don’t reverse what has gone on, our country is not going to be the country we have lived in.

The bill reduced taxes on remittances to only about 1%. Why bother. Besides, you don’t even need a law to do it. The Treasury Secretary could put a fee on remittances.

No tax on tips means people will start getting paid in tips. That sounds good and will have to be adjusted at some point. However, making the tax cuts permanent helps a lot of people.

Cutting Planned Parenthood is great. It’s a private company and we shouldn’t pay for them to kill the unborn.

The only people kicked off Medicaid are illegal aliens and able-bodied people who should never have been on it.

Paying people to have babies is one of the dumb provisions. That is how welfare works. For example, I had one parent in my district who had her 15-year-old daughter sleep with her boyfriend so she could get pregnant and they would get more welfare. And, no she wasn’t a minority. She was white in a middle class neighborhood.

The bill has hundreds of billions in offsets to help with the deficit.

Deportation

The immigration component is what we should all care about.

Baseline Budget

Baseline budgeting is gone and we can thank the Senate for that.

Congress uses baseline budgeting as the estimate of project costs that you start with at the beginning of your project. When you talk about being “under budget”, this is what you are comparing your actual performance to. Sometimes when there is a significant change in scope, the project can be “re-baselined” – which isn’t a word, but project managers use it to mean that a new baseline budget is established. The idea being that because there is more to be done, the old baseline is not a good point of comparison to measure against.

They’re snookering us.

Congress has done it for years, adding an automatic increase without measuring circumstances. That’s why they rush to spend every dime at the end of the year.

The Senate said the BBB won’t do budgets like this anymore.