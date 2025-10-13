Pope Leo Steps Up His Interference in US Deportations & Policies

Pope Leo told his bishops he wants a unified voice against deportation. Leo doesn’t even make an exception for criminals and terrorists. He is making a terrible mistake. A majority of Americans want these people out of here, and three-quarters of the country want criminals and terrorists removed.

He is political and interfering in US affairs. This is not his affair. It will turn many Catholics off and they will give up on the church.

Deportation is a normal process in every civilized country. We were invaded and we can’t sit back and allow this so Democrats get more seats in the House, and secure their votes in the future.

Some of his bishops disagree with him, but Leo doesn’t care.

Pope Leo XIV is a left-wing Chicago-born pontiff. He released a video message on October 12 calling on American Catholic bishops to adopt a stronger, unified stance against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies, amid escalating ICE raids in Chicago and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This marks his fifth public statement on U.S. immigration in under two weeks, following an emotional Vatican meeting with bishops and border workers where he emphasized the church’s duty to defend migrants based on Catholic teachings to welcome strangers.

He wants us to welcome invaders, Tren de Aragua, MS-13, warlords, Haitian gangs, people who will live on welfare, a terrorist here-and-there. No thanks, Leo. That’s not what Jesus would want.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops continues to push for comprehensive immigration reform in response. In other words, they want what Democrats want: amnesty for everyone or almost everyone here illegally. They want people here illegally rewarded.