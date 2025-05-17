Democrats Scurry & Want to Leave the Biden Past Behind

CNN grilled House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as CNN tried to salvage its reputation, such as it is.

CNN wanted to know more about Democrats hiding Joe Biden’s dementia. Apparently, Biden didn’t even recognize George Clooney at the fundraiser before the crazy debate that sank him.

Clooney was hosting the event for him.

“Why should voters trust Democrats when it’s clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden’s condition hidden from the public?” Blitzer asked.

Hakeem flopped. “I can’t tell you what happened between George Clooney and President Biden, I wasn’t at that event. What I can say is that we’re not looking back, we’re gonna continue to look forward because at this moment, we’ve got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people, including the Republican effort to snatch away healthcare, to snatch away food assistance and hurt veterans,” Jeffries said.

“We’re Not Looking Back.”

Jeffries evaded the questions badly. Democrats have to live with Biden and their cover-up of his mental deficiencies.

Their troubles have only just begun.

Chuck Schumer used the same line as Jeffries does in this clip: “We’re not looking back.” It will probably work for Democrats.

We need to know who was running the country. I want to know who President Autopen is.

Brutal. Hakeem Jeffries gets pressed for two straight minutes about covering up Biden’s decline and refuses to answer a single question. “Why should voters trust Democrats when it’s clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden’s condition hidden from the… pic.twitter.com/36xVucjysw — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 14, 2025

White House aides and Democrats rushed to cover up Biden’s evident physical and mental decline in the second half of his term, and even considered putting him in a wheelchair, according to excerpts from “Original Sin” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, first reported by Axios. As several damaging details have been learned, Blitzer blatantly suggested to Jeffries that voters will not be able to trust Democrats in the future due to the dishonest cover-up, Politico reports.

