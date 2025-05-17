NBC: President Trump’s working on a Plan to Move 1M Palestinians to Libya

According to NBC and the Jerusalem Post, President Trump is currently working on a plan to relocate at least one million Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and into Libya, which is in northern Africa.

According to NBC News, the Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, five people with knowledge of the effort told NBC News.

Allegedly, he has discussed it with Libyan authorities.

In exchange for the resettling of Palestinians, the administration would potentially release to Libya billions of dollars of funds that the U.S. froze more than a decade ago, those three people said.

The same three anonymous sources said no final agreement has been reached, and Israel has been kept informed of the administration’s discussions.

No one has denied it.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said that Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group that has run Gaza, was not aware of any discussions about moving Palestinians to Libya.

“Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland, very strongly committed to the homeland, and they are ready to fight up to the end and to sacrifice anything to defend their land, their homeland, their families, and the future of their children,” Naim said in response to questions from NBC News.

“[Palestinians] are exclusively the only party who have the right to decide for the Palestinians, including Gaza and Gazans, what to do and what not to do.”

Same Report from Jerusalem Post

The Jerusalem Post reported the story before NBC News. Palestinians, according to one source, may be incentivised to leave with the promise of a stipend and housing, says the Post.

I seriously doubt it.

Trump said on Thursday that he would like to see the US take control of the Gaza Strip, deal with Hamas, and turn it into a freedom zone.

“If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone,” he said during a business roundtable.

“Let some good things happen, put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” Trump said.

“They’ve never solved the Gaza problem, and if you look at it, I have aerial shots,” he said. “I mean, there’s practically no building standing; there’s no building. People are living under the rubble of buildings that collapsed, which is not acceptable. It’s a tremendous death. And I want to see that be a freedom zone.”

This isn’t going to work. Media is already calling it “ethnic cleansing,” and CAIR, a Hamas front group, is calling on President Trump to renounce the “insane” plan. If he tries, the lawsuits will be filed five minutes later.

Maybe we can make them the 51st state instead.

