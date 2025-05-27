Democrats Still Think Trump’s Style Will Sink Him

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Democrats still don’t get it. Instead of focusing on issues and policies hurt the American people, Democrats are concentrating on Trump’s personality to sink him. They think his rudeness on social media will be the end of him.

Democrat sources are telling Mark Halperin that this administration is over and he is a failure. They are back to saying everything Trump does is a disaster and Americans will turn on him in the midterms because he is an abject failure.

Halperin asked co-host and former Democratic strategist Dan Turrentine what he thougt., Turrentine explained the Democrats are going about it all wrong. He’s been like this for a decade.

For one thing, he said he’s not at all an abject failure. If he succeeds with tariffs, Democrats will have nothing to run on.

Trump is “an authentic street fighter,” and it’s a waste of time talking about his personality or cringe comments. It’s been “litigated, get over it,” Turrentine said.

President Trump is an “amazing political athlete,” said panelist Sean Spicer. He has “overcome all these things.” It’s “almost like he’s trying to trigger them. So, he says, “Happy Halloween to everybody except the losers.” That’s who he is.

People want to know what Democrats will do to make their lives better.

NEW: @MarkHalperin FLOORED that Dems *still* think Trump’s style will sink him “I just can’t believe it.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/PMq50ylGC9 — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) May 27, 2025

Maybe Democrats should concentrate on how much they suck because they suck more than Trump.

Our maritime heritage is collapsing in real time. California all but banned commercial fishing, so now fresh off the boat seafood is reserved for elites flying it in by jet While the working waterfront dies most Americans forget what real, fresh seafood even tastes like. https://t.co/6ZVYie3oeO — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) May 27, 2025

Here is another issue Democrats might want to address.

If democrats want to win over young men – particularly white men – they need to stop actively hating them, demeaning them, and putting up roadblocks (affirmative action, DEI, sensitivity trainings) in the path of their success. It’s not about “the tone.” pic.twitter.com/sC08ubJdAd — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 26, 2025

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said on May 16 that Trump’s approval rating unexpectedly surged after having slipped in April. Trump’s net approval rating rose from -9 points in April to -6 points, according to Enten’s own aggregate of polling.

Trump’s current approval rating is roughly -2, according to the RealClearPolling average.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email