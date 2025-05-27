ICE Found a Way Around Sanctuary Cities Protecting Criminal Aliens

By
M Dowling
-
2
34

The Department of Justice and ICE found a way around sanctuary city polices in Los Angeles, California.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that US Attorney Bill Essayli has begun issuing criminal judicial warrants instead of ICE detainers, noting they can’t ignore the criminal judicial warrants.

Essayli will “flood the system” with criminal judicial warrants for illegal re-entries. Jails have to hand the aliens over to ICE and sanctuary policies cannot protect them.

 

 


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
26 minutes ago

I think ICE agents are far more motivated to act than local law enforcement is to stop them. This sets up officials who resist ICE for arrest.

3
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
39 minutes ago

When in doubt…kick them out…every last one of them.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz