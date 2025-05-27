ICE Found a Way Around Sanctuary Cities Protecting Criminal Aliens

The Department of Justice and ICE found a way around sanctuary city polices in Los Angeles, California.
Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that US Attorney Bill Essayli has begun issuing criminal judicial warrants instead of ICE detainers, noting they can’t ignore the criminal judicial warrants.
Essayli will “flood the system” with criminal judicial warrants for illegal re-entries. Jails have to hand the aliens over to ICE and sanctuary policies cannot protect them.
ICE inside the sanctuary jurisdiction Los Angeles County jail as the locals turn over an illegal alien to the Feds. It’s part of @USAttyEssayli new operation to neutralize CA sanctuary state law & “flood system” w/ criminal judicial warrants for illegal re-entry. ICE detainers… https://t.co/jjR7ufGh1W
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 27, 2025
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
I think ICE agents are far more motivated to act than local law enforcement is to stop them. This sets up officials who resist ICE for arrest.
When in doubt…kick them out…every last one of them.