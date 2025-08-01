DoJ Official Paid Off Strzok, Page, Then Went To Work for Marc Elias

The Federalist reports that the Department of Justice official who approved a $2 million payout to Russia hoaxers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok has been identified. They also noted he is now working for Marc Elias. Strozk received $1.2 million in taxpayer funds while Page received an $800,000 settlement.

“[W]e have identified Brian Netter, Deputy Assistant Attorney General as the individual that approved the settlement agreements,” a DOJ official told the Center to Advance Security in America, which had filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2024, when the payouts were publicly announced. Netter was the deputy assistant attorney general for the Federal Programs Branch during the term of President Joe Biden.

Netter currently serves as the legal director at Democracy Forward, a Democrat Party-affiliated group launched in 2017 to fight President Trump with lawfare.

Marc Elias, the attorney known for his work damaging the integrity of both the 2016 and 2020 elections, chairs the board of Democracy Forward.

He was Hillary Clinton’s lawyer and has moved on to sue Republicans as often as possible, mostly to corrupt election results or to interfere in districting.

When Hillary was nailed for the Russia hoax financing, she only had to pay $113,000, no jail time, no nothing.

Sue Happy Elias

Elias sued Wyoming in May to stop requiring proof of citizenship to vote. Proof includes a U.S. passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers, among other options. The legislation, which passed the state House 51 to eight and the state Senate by 26 to four, is slated to go into effect on July 1, 2025.

Elias basically claimed women and minorities were too dumb to get voter IDs.

He sued to make absentee voting a “right.”

Elias claimed Mar-a-Lago was raided because Donald Trump took top secret documents that carry serious jail time. That was Elias’s goal, and he knew Trump did nothing more than what every president has done.

He sued to make sure no one engaged in the [fake]”insurrection” was protected by the 14th Amendment.

Elias tweeted: “I am making clear that members of Congress who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States are not eligible to serve in Congress. The fact that this is so triggering to the GOP speaks volumes.”

Elias is the lawyer who goes from state to state suing Republicans. Perhaps his most absurd case was the lawsuit against Claudia Tenney, the New York Representative from District 22.