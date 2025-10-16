Democrats Vote Against Paying Troops & Veteran’s Benefits

Democrats voted to keep the government shut for the tenth time. Tomorrow will be the eleventh. I am not sure if they have to vote on their No Kings riot day.

Today, they voted against paying the troops and veteran’s benefits.

This is a $1.5 trillion shakedown. They want Medicaid for people here illegally, half-a-billion dollars for leftist news outlets. Senate Democrats demand permanent COVID-era Obamacare subsidies to mask the structural failures in the Obamacare exchanges. They want to reverse Medicaid reforms that reduce waste, fraud, and abuse. Finally, they hope to expand the Green New Scam programs that the Trump administration eliminated.

Meanwhile, they lost, Trump won, and due to US debt, our country faces an existential crisis.

According to Bernie Sanders, they are doing this to take down Trump, he basically said.

27 veteran Members of Congress just CALLED OUT Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats for blocking troop pay and veterans’ benefits!! Dems are AGAINST OUR TROOPS! pic.twitter.com/8jBlXSe2Zj — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 15, 2025

This is what Democrat games get you: Americans losing BILLIONS a day while Senate Democrats posture and stall. House Republicans passed a clean CR. Dems would rather hold the country hostage than do their jobs.

pic.twitter.com/IFgOo9RS5l — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) October 15, 2025

Democrats want to be kings.