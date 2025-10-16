Mark Ruffalo Dreams of a New America Without Capitalism

Mark Ruffalo, who made millions acting in mostly bad movies thanks to capitalism, wants us to move away from capitalism. He said ,”We have enough,” meaning money and material things, and he should have changed that to “I have enough.”

I love the part where he says we have to imagine a new economy, and with stars twinkling in his eyes and inspirational music in the background, he added it is “scary”. “It’s like giving birth,” he said, it’s scary. I had no idea he is a woman or is he just identifying as a woman?

Transcript after the video if you’d rather read the nonsense. The drivel of an empty mind.

Mark Ruffalo suggests America should shift away from capitalism: “It’s gonna take some re-imagining of what America is.”pic.twitter.com/WKjE5iNU91 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) October 16, 2025

Ruffalo the Philospher

Ruffalo “What do we do to make life better for everybody? We certainly have enough. I mean, we just created the most number of billionaires in the history of the world. You know, we have enough.

“We could do this, but it’s gonna take some re imagining of what America is, what our economic system is. What’s clear is it’s not working and it’s not sustainable.

Apparently, they think the Founding Fathers wanted collectivism, not individual freedom .

Ruffalo’s Comrade: Actually, when our Founding Fathers set this up, they had the national motto of E pluribus unum out of many, one, yes, and we’ve never achieved that. Well, there’s a long time we didn’t even vaguely even strive for that. But we can still strive.

Ruffalo: The vision of America, the promise of America. We still have that. We have that promise in our DNA. Someone slipped that in there, which creates a possibility for it, right? That’s like the moment we’re in right now. It’s physics. Things have got to come to a point where there’s so much movement, it’s chaotic, it’s chaotic, it’s chaotic. Boom, something new comes out of it, water to steam. There’s no other way to actually change, and that’s painful. It’s like giving birth. I mean, birth is painful. It’s dark. We don’t know it’s scary. Will it ever end? You know, do.”

The only thing I found scary here is that these two nitwits vote.

The promise they look to is communism, and that has never worked unless you want to kill millions of innocent people.