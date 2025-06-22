President Obama’s 8 Years of Bombing the Middle East

Peace President Barack Obama was elected in 2009 partly due to his opposition to the Iraq war and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize about nine months after he assumed office. However, it was more of a political statement, and it certainly didn’t portend what was to become.

The Bombing Spree

Obama went on an eight year bombing spree. He bombed seven countries in six years. The US under Obama engaged in conflict in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Syria by 2014.

Then-President Obama inherited some of the problems and took on others. He wanted a fresh start with Muslims, but followed the failed playbook of previous presidents. Donald Trump wants a fresh start too but he’s picking and choosing. He prefers the countries that don’t want to blow us up.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) estimated the Obama administration had launched more than 390 drone strikes in five years across Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia – eight times as many approved during the entire Bush Presidency.

Barack had three years to go at that point.

When Obama bombed, he killed thousands of people. It’s not clear if anyone died yesterday. Iran cleared out the people and possibly the nuclear material.

Obama’s US forces dropped over 3,000 more bombs in 2016 than 2015, taking the grand total of strikes for the year to at least 26,171.

He bombed more nations than George W. Bush.

This map by Statista shows you where they were:

We don’t need to even mention all the billions released to Iran and sanctions removed under Joe Biden.

Cash and Gold in the Dark of Night to the IRGC

During the Obama administration, Barack Obama handed Iran over $50 billion as part of his deeply flawed 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA). This included not only the release of frozen Iranian assets but also the infamous $1.7 billion cash payment secretly delivered to Tehran — pallets of unmarked bills flown in under the cover of darkness. Obama and his allies sold this to the American people as a diplomatic “victory” that would bring peace and stability.

Iran Killed Our Soldiers

Iran killed more than 1,000 US soldiers over the years. This isn’t about Israel for Donald Trump. It’s about America First and eliminating a serious threat from a terrorist nation so he can extend the Abraham Accords. He wants the Middle East to have peace and flourish, but mostly, he wants them to no longer threaten the US.

He Did Not Declare War

President Trump did not declare war yesterday. He bombed three nuclear plants, and has made it clear he hopes that’s all it will be.

However, President Trump warned Iran they must make peace. He threatened them with more bombs if Iran retaliates against the United States.

People are criticizing Trump for bombing and then calling for peace, but President Trump thinks out-of-the-box and he doesn’t do what others expect him to do. He has said clearly he wants permanent peace. He’s not going to do exactly what everyone has done for decades which has lead to short term success and permanent failure.

I am wholly opposed to war and I hope this does not escalate but I also hope we will all give President Trump a chance. He’s not into temporary fixes.

So far, all he did was bomb three nuclear sites and Iran can’t be sacrosanct while it’s a terror nation. However, I am deeply concerned about terror cells in this country, our military’s safety, potential blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and other nations joining in. There is also our financial situation. Every time the US is within a hair’s breadth of economic success, we get a new war. We don’t want wars.

Iran promised “everlasting” consequences.

