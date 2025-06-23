Dems Have a New Stunt! This Time It’s About a Plaque

All Democrats do is propagandize, attack Republicans, and plan stunts. They do nothing to help Americans or lay out a coherent plan for America. We have a new case in point. Speaker Johnson will not hang the plaque they want hung in the Capitol.

Democrats want to hang a plaque commemorating J6 Capitol Police, one of whom murdered Ashli Babbit and another who took a bat to Rosanne Boyland’s head while she lay seemingly unconscious. Ms. Boyland reportedly died from an overdose of her medication.

Several of the Capitol Police probably lied to the J6 panel. God bless the other Capitol Police. We love our police – the good ones. In any case, the plaque isn’t about the Capitol Police. It’s another stunt.

Rep. Raskin Is Behind it

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the son of a famous communist professor, says the plaque “honors the sacrifice and the valor, the commitment of the police officers who,” he claims, “saved us—the members of the House and Senate, who saved the vice president, who saved American democracy from a violent effort to overturn the presidential election, which, of course, Joe Biden had won by more than 7 million votes, 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.”

Raskin complains, “Speaker Johnson refuses to put it up. He’s consistently refused to put it up.”’

Saving American democracy? Really, guys?

The Capitol Police have been rewarded and given medals. Enough! Nothing against the overwhelming number of wonderful Capitol Police, but when are the NYPD, LAPD, DHS, et cetera, and our military getting plaques?

Democrats want to keep J6 alive in perpetuity in the Capitol, the same people who encourage Antifa, BLM and all their little commie offshoots.

I think we can skip the plaque which is only another political stunt that Congress allowed to be enshrined into law, knowing it was only a stunt. They don’t give two hoots about the Capitol Police. It’s not sincere.

Will Leader Jeffries cry?

