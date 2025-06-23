Enemy of the State: John Brennan’s Damning Memo

Just the News obtained this email yesterday and it is “very important.” It comes from the former CIA director Mike Morell. Morell is the person who organized that letter from the 51 intelligence professionals who tried to fake you into thinking that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation when it wasn’t.

It is between him and John Brennan, one of the signatories of that letter.

Brennan is the guy who told Obama that Hillary Clinton is playing a dirty trick on Donald Trump called Russia collusion. It was just before the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Hunter Biden’s laptop was covered up during that time.

In the email, Morell, the former CIA director, tells his successor, John Brennan, hey, sign this letter because I’m “trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.”

The CIA Director, who has a security clearance, knew he was not creating an intelligence product. This is damning evidence that he was creating a political hoax. It’s more than a political dirty trick given the positions these people held.

Look at who was involved, including RINO Republicans Mike Rogers, Dan Coats, and Tom Bossert.

TREASON: Emails reveal CIA Director Mike Morell plotted with John Brennan to overthrow the government during the 2020 election. Morell recruited Brennan, Leon Panetta, and Sue Gordon, to bolster a “talking point” against Trump. Brennan eagerly agreed. In response, the President… pic.twitter.com/6dFjsNJdTq — @amuse (@amuse) June 22, 2025

Enemy of the State

Brennan, Supporting Iran Again

Brennan, who admitted to voting for a communist as president in 1976, sided with Iran in 2020 over the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Israel’s nuclear program.

He tweeted it “risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.” His allies, like John Kerry, authorized Iran to build the bomb.

Brennan added rather treasonously, “Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

Brennan went on to say that he didn’t know “whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh,” but that if so, it would be “state-sponsored terrorism” and a “flagrant violation of international law.” For Brennan, this would “encourage more governments” to behave similarly.

He’s at it again. He suggests that Iran be allowed to have some uranium enrichment. Since they are at least at 60%, threshold bomb level, they will want to keep that. Brennan doesn’t play on our side.

He wants us to “think creatively,” and let Iran, a genocidal, suicidal regime have some enrichment. That’s not creative. People should question his motives.

VIDEO – John Brennan: We Need to Think About ‘Creative Solutions,’ Allow Iranians to Have ‘Some Type of Enrichment Capability’ @JohnBrennan @EugeneDaniels2 https://t.co/NysdasGcMn — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 21, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email