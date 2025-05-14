Soros-Funded NGOs Sue Admin Over Rules Protecting Unaccompanied Children

While we haven’t heard anything since April, HHS still hasn’t accounted for over 300,000 children who came into the country unaccompanied.

Many other children came in with suspicious “sponsors.” As a result, the current administration tightened the rules governing the transfer of children to sponsors.

Two Soros-funded NGOs are suing the administration for tightening the rules.

Listen to this VERY closely. RFK Jr- “We have ended HHS as a principal vector for child trafficking.” WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/qT5tiw3ptv — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) May 1, 2025

Soros-Funded Groups Are Suing to Loosen Regulations

The National Center for Youth Law and Democracy Forward, both of which have received money from George Soros via his Open Society Foundations, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block reform of the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program.

The UAC program resettles migrant children in the U.S. with adult sponsors if they arrive at the border without a parent or guardian.

The National Center for Youth Law (NCYL) and Democracy Forward filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) policies that they claim have resulted in the separation of families and the prolonged detention of children in federal immigration custody.

The problem is that this is how we lost over 300,000 children. They want to keep the system loose and uncontrolled. Why? They aren’t separated from their families if we don’t know who their sponsors are. And what kind of parent sends their child across the border with criminals? Some Border Patrol agents said some girls are sent with condoms because the parent(s) know they will be raped.

Tightening the Rules

President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has tightened the process for verifying the legal status of an adult sponsor. This will occur before a UAC is handed over to their care.

How can people object while knowing child trafficking was an issue?

HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas said migrant children were being turned over to adult sponsors who were, in most cases, not their parents or relatives.

“…we have delivered these unaccompanied children to criminals, traffickers, and members of transnational criminal organizations who are using the UAC program as a white glove delivery service of children,” Rodas said, calling out the Biden-Harris regime for loosening the rules around the UAC program.

Border Patrol rescues two drugged children from smuggler at Mexico border: “A 28-year-old woman driving a Nissan sedan presented birth certificates for two sleeping children… While interviewing the children, officers soon discovered there was no family relation.” pic.twitter.com/0zo5QShojJ — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) September 21, 2024

It’s Just Paperwork

The Biden administration and the media said they aren’t missing. It’s a paperwork issue. They don’t know that, yet they say it.

The media claims it is a misrepresentation of an August report.

The report noted that more than 291,000 unaccompanied migrant children had not, as of May 2024, received a notice to appear in court. Additionally, more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children got a notice to appear but then failed to show up for immigration court hearings. Those figures came from ICE and covered the period from October 2018 to September 2023. During that period, there were a total of 448,820 unaccompanied children released by ICE to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

We still don’t know where they are. From observations by Border Patrol, it was clear that some children were being trafficked. The administration stopped DNA testing, and people who weren’t relatives, and were even gang members, took control of the children in some cases.

Numerous children were sent to one address. HHS and HSI were also given fraudulent addresses for many of the missing children. HHS no longer has contact with them.

There is plenty of evidence that children were trafficked for labor and/or sex, plenty.

Watch some of the clips from people who were involved in some way.

HHS Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas says she raised concerns about sending so many illegal migrant children “to the same address” “I was told, Tara, we only get sued if we keep kids in care too long. We don’t get sued by traffickers” This is the HHS under the Democrat Party pic.twitter.com/8nH11LvpKl — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 13, 2025

BREAKING: HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified that the U.S. government is working as the ‘middleman’ in a massive child trafficking operation. The ‘Kids in Cages’ crowd is awfully quiet. “We are not offering the children the American dream but instead putting them in… pic.twitter.com/SoFUNqbNQT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2023

This is an actual contract to transport children (unaccompanied minors) in large batches as if they were a commodity, and this is a whistleblower to tell the story. pic.twitter.com/o33JyIGoPm — Eagle Wings (@EagleWings3578) May 10, 2025

Breaking: Border Patrol rescued this little boy from a human trafficker. Purposefully drugged with sleep aids so the child couldn’t speak to agents. Thank you @USBPChiefELC @BPUnion @rodneyscottbp pic.twitter.com/DQLdgKos13 — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) September 22, 2024

BREAKING: Border Patrol Agent on Camera Admits Children are being trafficked into the United States Reporter follows the van and the men transporting the children panicked and left all their luggage. This is not ok…. pic.twitter.com/rzxf6Ta6LD — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 5, 2024

