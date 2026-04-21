John Thune Is Holding Back Vital Info on the Russiagate Hoax

Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department asked two Senate committees to provide transcripts and records of contacts with former CIA Director John Brennan in the Russia collusion hoax. They were supposed to comply by February 23rd, Just the News reports.

It’s now April, and the body run by John Thune has not complied.

The investigation is to determine if the Obama and Biden government officials weaponized law enforcement and intelligence to harm President Donald Trump and his followers. That would seem pretty important to investigate while we still can.

All that is needed, senators told Just the News, is a resolution to be introduced and a floor vote in the GOP-controlled Senate. Neither has happened — even after prosecutors narrowed their requests to evidence related to Brennan.

Thune’s team has told DOJ the Senate leader is trying to get unanimous consent to transmit the evidence, negotiating with Democrats to avoid a floor vote that could slow down other legislation.

The delays in the Senate come as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is ramping up resources in Florida and Washington DC to develop the weaponization conspiracy case. The career prosecutor who was running the weaponization probe was sent back to her post in Miami this week, and former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova is set to start Monday as the new lead prosecutor on Russia collusion matters.

This seems to be corruption in the Republican Senate. John Thune is a disaster as a leader, but he is also saddled with fake Republicans like Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski. Let’s not forget Mitch McConnell and a few others.