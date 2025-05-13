President to Lift Sanctions on the Well-Dressed Jihadist of Syria

President Trump will meet tomorrow with the alleged ex-terrorist leader now running Syria, al-Jolani, aka Ahmad al-Sharaa. He will relieve him of crippling sanctions. President Trump said he wants to help make Syria great. He’s giving him a shot. It’s hard to imagine that the well-dressed jihadist is worth the effort. He and his thugs stormed into Syria, with the blessings of Turkey, and some of his men killed Alawites and Christians, mostly Alawites. The man’s behavior has been downright psychopathic in the past. Oh well, I guess you work with what you’ve got.

It’s likely the US also okayed the invasion of Syria.

He is meeting with Abu Mohammad al-Jolani tomorrow while in Saudi Arabia. Al-Jolani had a $10 million US bounty on his head until last month after he tore into Syria.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said during a speech to Saudi leaders and businessmen, receiving a standing ovation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the NY Post reported.

“The president agreed to say hello to the Syrian president in Saudi Arabia tomorrow,” a White House official told reporters.

Al-Sharaa, 42, fought against American troops as a member of Al Qaeda in Iraq in the early 2000s, and in 2012, founded the terror network’s al-Nusra Front affiliate to battle Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, before severing ties with al Qaeda four years later. He was also a member of ISIS.

President Trump said about the sanctions, “We may take them off Syria because we want to give them a fresh start. But President Erdogan has asked me about that, and many people have asked me about that. How we sanction them doesn’t give them much of a start. So, we want to see if we can help them out.”

President Trump is really desperate here. If it works, the entire region, including Israel, would be much safer. However, this guy fought against our soldiers. I’d rather see al-Jolani strung up from a tree in his $1000 suit. I picture them getting wealthy and then bombing their neighbors anyway.

