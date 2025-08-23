Department of Interior Shut Down Massive Revolution Wind Project

On Friday, the Department of the Interior halted all activity on the massive offshore wind project in the northeast.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management under the Department of Interior, stopped the Revolution Wind project of the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut in line with President Trump‘s energy goals to boost reliable energy resources, and lower cost for Americans.

The project is under construction by Denmark’s Orsted A/S.

During a review of the project concerns were raised about the approval process.

The project was halted and had received federal approval last year via demented Joe Biden. The project is 80% complete with 45 of 65 wind turbines stalled.

Orsted is looking to resolve the matter expeditiously. Potential legal proceedings could ensue.

The entire wind industry is in trouble. It has been for years. Rising prices and logistical problems have led to potential buyers of wind power to scrap contracts, put off projects, and postpone investment decisions.

in April, Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgerim halted work on the Equinor project off the coast of New York. The decision was reversed when New York governor Kathy Hochul opened the way for new gas pipelines to be built in the state. We’ve yet to see if that will actually happen.