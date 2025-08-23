Obama Judge Orders Florida to Dismantle Alligator Alcatraz

Florida was ordered to dismantle Alligator Alcatraz detention center over a trumped up environmental impact lawsuit. Florida has 60 days to act. This comes as Governor DeSantis is converting a prison to a second immigrant detention site.

We can’t possibly get enough of these criminal aliens out of the country fast enough because of their overwhelming numbers. Therefore, we need a lot more detention sites. As a result Democrats and there hack judges are doing everything they can to keep the aliens, including criminals, in the country and out of detention.

The ruling late Thursday from U.S. District judge Kathleen Williams, a far-left Obama appointee, forbids state officials from moving any other migrants there. The fake environmentalists who sued are relieved because they say they love the Everglades. Meanwhile, the military has been flying planes off and on that strip for years.

Attorney Elise Bennett of the extreme Center for Biological Diversity said, “This brutal detention center was burning a hole in the fabric of life that supports our most iconic wetland and a whole host of endangered species from majestic Florida Panthers to wizened wood storks.”

The detainees stay in the facility a few days until they are flown out.

It is a spotless, tightly controlled center, not brutal.

All of the leftist groups work together as one when one calls them into action. That was a Soros brainchild to make the far-left Democrat Party more powerful and further left.

DeSantis filed an appeal one hour after the ruling. He said he is building the other detention center and it will not deter them.

DHS Secretary Noem spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called Williams “an activist judge.”

“We have the law, the facts, and common sense on our side,” McLaughlin said in an email statement Friday.

Just a few months ago, Obama-appointed Williams blocked a new Florida law that criminalizes undocumented immigrants in Florida. She held Attorney General James Uthmeier in contempt of court when he told police departments they could ignore her order.

Democrats Desperately Want to Keep Their Criminal Aliens

Dozens of House and Senate Democrats pressed Noem this week for more details about the facility and the department’s role in supporting it.

“Given that DHS is working directly with the Florida state government on a detention facility with alarming implications, DHS should ensure transparency and accountability surrounding the facility’s financing operations,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) and 63 other Democrats wrote in a letter to the secretary and other administration officials.

Democrats desperately want to keep criminal aliens and all illegal aliens in the country. They will do anything to keep them. This invasion was another of George Soros’s ideas. Open borders is an Open Society Foundations goal. It also happens to increase district representation for Democrats, and eventually votes to make the country a one party nation.