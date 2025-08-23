Stacey Abrams & Ezra Klein Compare Trump to the Grand Ayatollah

Failed gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, who was funded by the red green alliance in Georgia run by Steven Phillips, told left wing commentator Ezra Klein that president Donald Trump is like the Grand Ayatollah who has “Mystic” powers in the MAGA movement throughout the United States. Klein is the one who started it by saying Trump is treated like a Grand Ayatollah of his movement instead of a President or Prime Minister.

They just make up whatever garbage they think might work; throw it against the wall and see what sticks. It’s just more of the Democrats showing how inept and useless they are all they do is spread hate and don’t tell us what they’re going to do to make the country better.

I guess calling him Hitler, a Nazi, and Mussolini is not enough.

Abrams is the failed candidate who claimed she won the governorship. She never even conceded.

Abrams politicked by telling illegal aliens to go vote. She wants 16-year-old children to vote. All her views are very far left.

She is currently being investigated for the $2 billion mega grant she was not entitled to have.