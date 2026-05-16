Department of State Shoots Down a Path to Global Governance

U.N. Agenda 2030 serves one purpose: global governance, as did Agenda 2020. George Soros once said that something had to be done about the United States. It would stand in the way. Something was done: the mass invasion. The UK is moving rapidly to digital ID, a dangerous idea which only serves to take away our privacy.

The U.N. published the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, which Biden-Harris promoted. It would allow nations to have a non-ending stream of new people who do not share the values or history of the nations to which they migrate. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from it.

In a series of X posts, the Department of State explained:

Last week, the United States refused to participate in the UN’s review of the Global Compact on Migration. The United States objects to the Global Compact on Migration and UN efforts to facilitate replacement migration to the United States and our Western allies.

UN agencies systematically facilitated mass migration into America and Europe, even as citizens of these nations called for restrictions on migration. Now the Global Compact’s latest report urges nations to expand migration pathways and pursue “regularization” of migrants.

The NGOs are the well-paid vehicles:

UN agencies – working with the NGOs they fund – established a migration corridor through Central America and to the U.S. border. As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the UN was on the ground pipelining migrants to our southern border.

UN officials greeted migrants along the route through the deadly Darien Gap. UN-funded NGOs handed out maps to migrants en route to the U.S. After facilitating mass migration to the United States, UN agencies condemned the deportation of illegal immigrants.

As Europe endured sustained migratory pressure, UN officials staffed all ends of the Mediterranean migration route—from the coast of Libya to the shores of the Aegean to the islands of Greece. Then, UN agencies condemned frontline states that refused to open their borders.

While the United Kingdom faced unprecedented illegal boat crossings, UN agencies condemned plans for deportations. UN officials lobbied aviation regulators to prevent the deportation of migrants—an appalling violation of the UK’s national sovereignty.

The Global Compact on Migration claims to support “safe” migration. For the citizens of Western nations, mass migration was never safe. It introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined the cohesion of our societies.

The United States will not legitimize global compacts that enable mass migration into America or Western nations. Under President Trump, the State Department will facilitate remigration—not replacement migration.

Most of this ideology was driven by George Soros and his allies and his Open Society. They believe in open borders and only promise some type of orderliness with constant migration.

Digital ID helps get the West to global control.

The U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Brits must have digital IDs. King Charles made the announcement.

NOW – King Charles: “My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID.” pic.twitter.com/hH328WC9g3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 13, 2026

Nigel Farage is opposed to it in every single way, noting that it has one purpose, and that is to control the population. Additionally, these huge data banks could be hacked by anyone.

“So the Prime Minister says we must have digital ID. That’s the way we’ll stop illegal immigration. Well, think about it: Germany has ID cards and strict ID checks. It’s made no difference at all in Germany, and nor will it here.

“All that digital ID will be is a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can and can’t do, of fighting the innocent.

“And didn’t we see it all when we had the pandemic, when you had to have a vaccine ID to travel, to do various things? Did that stop the COVID pandemic spreading? Did it help? All it did was put cost and inconvenience on everybody else.

“I also worry about massive data banks being held by the government being hacked by foreign governments, by private companies, or by criminals. I do not see a single benefit to the government having digital IDs other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go. And we in reform are wholly opposed to it in every single way.”