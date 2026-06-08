Deputy PM Lammy: Henry Nowak’s Murder Had Nothing to Do With Mass Migration

Britain’s deputy prime minister said Sunday that he told U.S. Vice President JD Vance he was wrong to blame immigration for the death of a university student, Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he lay dying from a stab wound.

The minister is wrong. It has everything to do with mass migration.

Deputy PM David Lammy, who is also the justice minister, said he challenged Vance in what he described as a “robust” phone call on Saturday. Lammy and Vance have struck up a friendship, based on their religious beliefs and family backgrounds, even though they come from different sides of the political spectrum.

“We had an agreeable conversation because we have a relationship, but I wanted to make it clear to him that I disagree with some of the facts that he was asserting and to present the facts to him,” Lammy told Sky News.

This is part of the problem. They don’t get it. When you allow mass migration, you can’t possibly properly vet the people coming in for many reasons, including the fact that the cultures are so different. In the case of Henry, the Sikh who killed him might have been from a sect of Sikhs called Khalistanis or tied to them. They are a violent, radical separatist sect of Sikhs. Sikhs consider them to be more like radical Islamists. Not one of them should have been allowed into Britain. Did they even know about that group?

Lammy said the killing had nothing to do with mass migration, but it does. They aren’t screening out people who don’t belong in the country.

Nowak was stabbed in the face. That is very personal and screams racial hatred.

You can’t just let everyone from around the world fly in or boat in. They come with baggage, and that has to be screened out.

Additionally, Britain bans the carrying of most knives but allows Sikhs to carry their ceremonial knives, which is what the killer used to slaughter Henry Nowak. He actually used two knives, one very large knife. Other Britons can’t carry knives. When the British politicians passed this law, did they know how dangerous the Khalistani are? I doubt it, which is why you don’t bring in people from all over the world in massive numbers.

The Horror of Watching a Murder Victim Die

I watched the clip of the dying boy and the callous, stupid police treating him as a perp on the word of a man who was perfectly fine but brown-skinned. The description of the full tape was horrific. The killer restrained Henry as he was dying, taunted him, and waited for his own family to arrive to support his deceitful alibi. Yet, the police just automatically believed the killer. They never handcuffed him and fed him well when they got to the station.

With Henry, they ignored his desperate pleas and dragged him along the pavement, handcuffed him, and read him his rights while he lay dying. It was a real-life horror story.

The police said that their commitment to equity does not mean treating everyone equally. There, right there, is their problem. They’ve gone mad.

In a post on X on Friday, the US vice president said, “Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit.

“His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.

“Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger.”