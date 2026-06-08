Hungarians March in Large Numbers Against the EU Migration Pact

Four Days Ago

Peter Magyar struck a softer tone on the EU’s migration pact than he had during the election campaign, when his Tisza Party opposed the new legislation. This came after he was given access to €16.4 billion in previously frozen EU funds.

The prime minister did not rule out compliance and noted that Orbán himself had approved the pact, which is binding on all member states.

Two Days Ago

In a wide-ranging interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday, Magyar made clear that his government will not accept the relocation of illegal migrants and will continue to reject mandatory asylum procedures at the external border as foreseen by the new EU Migration and Asylum Pact (GEAS).

Hungary’s new Prime Minister Péter Magyar has signaled a firm confrontation with key elements of the EU’s migration policy, just weeks after taking office and securing the release of billions in frozen EU funds.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday, Magyar made clear that his government will not accept the relocation of illegal migrants and will continue to reject mandatory asylum procedures at the external border as foreseen by the new EU Migration and Asylum Pact (GEAS).

Such a stance was one of the main reasons that his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, was in loggerheads with the EU.

Magyar stated that Hungary will not take in any migrants without legal residence rights and will refuse to pay the associated fines.

He also criticized the so-called “firewalls” or cordons sanitaires that mainstream parties build against parties they label far right, arguing that such exclusionary tactics only strengthen those forces.

When asked whether Hungary is prepared to carry out asylum procedures at the EU’s external border as required from June 12 onward, Magyar replied, “I can only say that Hungary will not take in any illegal migrants. And we will not pay fines for it either.”

One Day Ago

Peter Magyar promises that there will be no illegal migration in Hungary as the entry into force of the new EU Migration Pact approaches and reopens dialogue with Brussels.

Magyar sounds like he’s hardened his stance again. Negotiations were reopened with Brussels.

This didn’t take very long. 🤬 Thousands of Hungarians just flooded Budapest screaming “TRAITOR!” at new PM Péter Magyar for caving to the EU Migration Pact. They already voted NO to illegal migration in 2016 — 98% said hell no. Now the globalists are back with the same scam pic.twitter.com/E3lWqBwDhD — ✞🎀TrumpGirlOnFire 🔥 (@TrumpGirlOnFire) June 7, 2026

Magyar is also trying to get the president removed.