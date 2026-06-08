Destroying American Youth

We will pay a high price for the far-left activism in our school systems. North Carolina was a deep red state. Now it is purple, and the youth will turn it blue (communist). Bill Ayers of The Weather Underground, who also pushed Barack Obama toward the presidency, said many times that the answer to spreading the ideology was through the youth.
Communists are very patient.
These so-called rallies are not protests. This is an insurrection.
Just so we are ALL CLEAR on what happened today…
Educators and school administrators single-handedly CANCELLED SCHOOL for 700,000 North Carolina students…
…INCLUDING MY SON!!!
To wave signs around in the street instead.
The signs vary from:
a) F**K ICE!!!
b) Defeat… pic.twitter.com/ixcpJDh232
— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 1, 2026