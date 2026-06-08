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Destroying American Youth

By
M Dowling
-
2
41

We will pay a high price for the far-left activism in our school systems. North Carolina was a deep red state. Now it is purple, and the youth will turn it blue (communist). Bill Ayers of The Weather Underground, who also pushed Barack Obama toward the presidency, said many times that the answer to spreading the ideology was through the youth.

Communists are very patient.

These so-called rallies are not protests. This is an insurrection.

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