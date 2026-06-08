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Home Home Pagan Pastor Talarico Isn’t Going to Eliminate Oil & Gas After All

Pagan Pastor Talarico Isn’t Going to Eliminate Oil & Gas After All

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

In 2021, Alfred E. Neuman look-alike and heretical pastor James Talarico introduced HB2206. The bill would have pushed Texas toward near-net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is in the oil and gas state of Texas.

It would have crippled the state’s oil and gas industry. However, Talarico’s Texas Climate Action Act (HB 2206) from the 87th Legislative Session in 2021 was introduced but died in committee.

Nonetheless, he vowed to address the climate crisis scam.

Talarico has repeatedly highlighted Texas’s status as the nation’s largest greenhouse gas emitter while advocating for aggressive climate legislation, including his 2021 Texas Climate Action Act.

Because Texas emissions have grown substantially in the last 2 or 3 decades alone, the actual cuts needed could have been much steeper. While the bill doesn’t outright ban gasoline cars or oil and gas operations, it targets new regulations that could have put the industry under serious pressure.

He tried to tie it to God. He’s such a fraud.

Five years later, he pretends he cares about oil and gas jobs. He’s a fake, a fraud, a phony scammer.

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