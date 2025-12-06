Rep. Grijalva Joins a Mob Trapping ICE in a Parking Lot, Then Lies

It’s amazing how these new Democrats can lie publicly and have no pangs of conscience. Newly-elected congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is one of the new undisciplined Democrats and is as far left and dishonest as her father, who retired from Congress.

She joined a mob of radical leftists who were obstructing ICE during a law enforcement operation on Friday.

Like the rest of the far left, the Grijalvas don’t want criminals deported. She claimed she was conducting “oversight duties” and was trying to just understand what was happening during the “very frightening and very jarring” incident.

One agent allegedly said, “I don’t care who you are, you need to get out of the way.” That’s probably true given her behavior during the ICE operation with CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS (MS-13, terrorists, murderers, child molesters. DHS had the proper permitting).

Adelita told the equally deceptive Jen Psaki that she was shot at. She was talking about non-lethal projectiles that were launched because the mob she joined was so out of control but for her to say she was shot at is very dishonest. She’s suggesting to the audience that they were using guns.

The newly-appointed far-left congresswoman was very aggressive in approaching agents, screaming, clapping, and flailing her arms like the deranged leftist she is.

She is a fake victim:

Rep Grijalva has been in congress five minutes and already has her ICE viral victimhood moment secured: “I really did go with the assumption that I’m just trying to understand what’s happening.” “I went up, I introduce myself, I let them know who I was.” “One agent said, I… pic.twitter.com/jOAgh0jpic — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

Also, she was never pepper sprayed in the face and claimed she was. Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia Laughlin said, “She was in the vicinity of someone who “was” pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement. In fact, two law enforcement officers were seriously injured by this mob that Rep. Adelita Grijalva joined. ”

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin slams CNN for omitting the facts: “Just because you’re a member of Congress does not mean you can break the law…I have yet to hear anyone on this network actually talk about who is in this detention facility…There are some of the worst of… pic.twitter.com/F2eeUdCQ7D — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 11, 2025

Some were arrested.

Here she is behaving like an idiot. She has zero respect for this country and for law enforcement. Why is she allowed to remain in Congress? Don’t we have any standards?