DHS Ends Automatic Renewals of Work Permits

DHS issued a rule to end the automatic renewal of work permits. They are prioritizing vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security. It will address CDLs in particular. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy is currently canceling licenses of corrupt CDL (Commercial Driver’s Licenses) schools.

One illegal alien who threw an “antisemitic Molotov Cocktail” had a work permit. He got the permit with an expired visa.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) submitted a public comment on December 1, 2025, to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s interim final rule (IFR), titled “Removal of the Automatic Extension of Employment Authorization Documents”. Here, DHS amended its regulations to end the Biden-Harris administration policy of issuing a 540-day automatic extension for certain work authorization renewal applicants.

CIS also recommended in its public comment that DHS amend its policies and regulations to limit employment authorization eligibility to only those categories of aliens who are explicitly authorized to work by statute. Automatic extensions were practical accommodations given while USCIS was experiencing unusually high processing times. However, the backlog itself is a symptom of over-expansion of work-authorization categories and filings, which diverts USCIS resources and contributes to potential abuse.