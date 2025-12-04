EU Nuke Deal Official Arrested for Possible Fraud and Corruption

Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and two others have been formally accused of procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest and violation of professional secrecy, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday.

Mogherini was the EU’s high representative for foreign and security policy and head of its diplomatic service from 2014 to 2019. She became rector of the College of Europe in 2020.

She has since been released and said she has the utmost confidence in the justice system.

Would anyone be surprised if an EU leftist like her is corrupt as hell? Look at who runs the EU: Ursula von der Leyen.

She was elected to the Italian parliament in 2008 as an MP with the center-left Democratic Party and became Italy’s foreign minister in 2014. It was a surprise appointment because of her lack of experience.

With that lack of experience, she was shortly thereafter made the EU’s high representative and worked on the disastrous 2015 Iran nuke deal.

Mogherini was responsible for supervising the Iran nuclear talks, leading efforts to improve long-strained relations between Serbia and Kosovo, and a host of other foreign policy and security issues.

Federica Mogherini, the EU’s chief diplomat, was front-and-center as European and American political leaders congratulated each other over a historic nuclear agreement with Iran.

Mogherini was one of the Leftist women involved in the nuke deal:

According to Politico, her success in that role is how well she got along with the Spanish negotiator. I kid you not that was considered a success. She got credit along with three other leftist women. Having seen leftist politicians in the US, I can imagine what a disaster they were. The deal was horrible.

But diplomatic sources said a corps of other women also played crucial roles in the long process of forging a deal, including Helga Schmid, Mogherini’s deputy; Wendy Sherman, a top U.S. State Department official; and Catherine Ashton, the previous EU foreign policy chief.

“Schmid has been a linchpin in these negotiations. It is Schmid who negotiated the agreement itself as well as the five annexes,” said a senior western diplomat. “Sherman coordinated the resolution of the Security Council, and played a major role in bilaterals between Iran and the U.S.”

Now that I know four leftist women were involved, I understand how the nuke deal went south and Iran ran rings around the EU.

At the end of her five-year term she became the rector of the Bruges-based College of Europe, a position she’s held ever since. But her appointment was mired in claims of cronyism, as professors and EU officials argued she wasn’t qualified for the post, didn‘t meet the criteria, and had applied after the deadline.

She has also served since August 2022 as the director of the EU Diplomatic Academy, a program for junior diplomats across EU countries that is run by the College of Europe.

She’s held a lot of jobs with not much going for her except cronyism.