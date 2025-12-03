Trump Says Biden Orders Signed by Autopen Are Null & Void, Are They?

President Trump once again declared on Truth Social that pardons and other measures that former President Biden signed using the autopen are no longer effective in a Tuesday evening Truth Social post. The White House did not say if they would pursue this declaration legally.

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” Trump said on Tuesday.

He posted a similar message on the platform last week,

