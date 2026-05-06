DHS Secretary: Mass Deportations Haven’t Slowed Down a Bit

Markwayne Mullin told Rob Schmitt on Newsmax that they haven’t slowed down on mass deportations a bit. In 2025, there were 605,000 deportations and 1.9 million self-deportations for a total of 2.5 million.

Schmitt asked, “Are we staying strong on the idea of deportations for all illegals, or have we moved to criminal illegal aliens as a focus?”

Markwayne Mullin assured the Newsmax host that they haven’t slowed down at all.

“No, we’re staying focused on all illegals without question.” He countered Greg Bovino’s recent interviews, which claim deportations have slowed down, saying Greg should call him.

He said we are mass deporting, but “We’re purposely trying to be a little bit more quiet. I made this very clear when we were moving forward with my nomination: that I wanted to get DHS out of the headlines so our ICE agents, our CBP agents, and all the other law enforcement agencies we have underneath DHS could go do their job without being harassed by the media.

“That doesn’t mean we’re slowing down even a little bit. In fact, just yesterday, we arrested over 1900 individuals. We have over 60,000 individuals that are currently being detained, going through the process of being deported.

“Last week, we deported over 2700.

“We’re getting slowed down a little bit because of some of our court issues. We’re working through that, but we haven’t missed a beat. We’re still on track, pushing as hard as we can. We just are doing it in a different way by using local law enforcement to work with us.

“In fact, I had a meeting this morning with local law enforcement about our 280 7g program that is very effective, and then at the same time, we had a meeting about the last administration.”

Tom Homan says he is doing smarter enforcement, not less. He puts the emphasis on criminals.