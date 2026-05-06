Major Hubs of Medicaid Corruption in Ohio and New York

Columbus, Ohio, is another major hub for Somali migrants, like Minneapolis. A Medicaid scandal in Columbus was broken by the Daily Wire. This new scandal gives a picture of the scale of the corruption, especially as it relates to Somalis. However, Nick Shirley said there is a lot of scandal tied to other foreigners, including Russians and Eastern Europeans. He said it’s too dangerous for him to pursue.

New York is also rife with corruption, especially in home healthcare aide staffing.

Luke Rosiak at Daily Wire found a rundown commercial building that houses 94 different Medicaid companies in a small American city.

This modest building is loaded with fake businesses that have stolen $66 million from the American taxpayer. In just a few years, the whole building will be worth only about 3 million, and just like the Somali fraud in Minneapolis, the windows will be blacked out, and no one will be in the offices.

The 94 Frauds

94 Medicaid “home health” companies purport to occupy this office building, taking more than $66 million of your money. They provide free butlers to immigrants. “No windows on the outside hides the fact that there’s no one on the inside.” There’s an entire street of these. pic.twitter.com/yFYz2Oa2VA — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

You ain’t seen nothin’ yet on the Ohio home health fiasco. Part 2 drops now! One landlord alone owns 7 buildings in Columbus containing 288 Medicaid firms that billed a quarter billion dollars. And boy, do the characters who are (supposed to be) inside have stories. pic.twitter.com/jkzYQy9lsh — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 5, 2026

There is nobody inside, Rosiak said. It is deserted, and downright creepy. There is no one in any of the offices. They’re dark. Curtains are drawn. Some of them have notes saying, we’ll be back in a few minutes, and you can tell it’s been that way for months. It’s just surreal to realize that this is all around the country.

How many times did we listen to Joe Biden and Democrats shame Americans to get them to pay their fair share in taxes by bullying and insulting prosperous, hard-working Americans? They never fail to send enough money to the government. And this is what they do with it.

They import millions of third-world migrants, many of whom came ready to scam the country that was supposed to save them. Nearly every owner of home health care companies in Columbus, Ohio, appears to be foreign.

There are Mohammeds and Ahmeds, all with a birthday of January 1.

No System for Verification

The home healthcare aides are scandalous, as we knew they would be. Medicaid, thanks to Democrats under Biden, pays people to allegedly take care of relatives, and there is no way to check if it’s really necessary or actually happening.

Workers told Rosiak that they had first heard about it while in the refugee camp in Kenya. These individuals told us that they had heard you could run a scam in a number of different states, but it was easiest, and you could make the most money doing it in Minnesota.

African migrants with very limited education are talking about how easy it is to scam the US government and steal your money.

The Democrats were giving flat-screen TVs to poor people and putting them down as hospice patients.

New York’s Corrupt System

The scale of the scam in New York is insane, involving fake home health aides. You sign up, you take care of mom, and you get paid thousands of dollars a month. There are 171 home health aides per 1,000 residents in New York State. That triples the national average.

Home care is the biggest employer in New York with 650,000 employees. RFK said it is one of the major reasons Medicaid skyrocketed during the Biden administration. It went up more than 40% in four years.

When Democrats forced this through, Republicans objected. Everyone knew it would be rife with corruption. The government does have an electronic verification system, but it also provides a step-by-step guide on how to turn the GPS off. Democrats did this to get votes and get some of the money back for their campaigns.