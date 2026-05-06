The Burn Bags Were in a Room That Wasn’t Even on the Blueprints

FBI Director Kash Patel recently told Sean Hannity that agents found a “burn bags” room inside FBI headquarters. It contained sensitive documents tied to the Trump-Russia hoax. Patel explained that multiple “burn bags” were discovered inside the concealed room, and they held classified materials.

“They weren’t burned, but the room was also off the map,” Patel said.

“It wasn’t on our blueprint, and nobody had access to it.”

Who knew about it, and who put those burn bags in the room that is so secret that other top officials couldn’t know about it? It wasn’t even on a blueprint.

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