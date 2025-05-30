DIA Worker Committed Treason Because He Disagrees with Trump

A government civilian employee in Virginia was arrested on Thursday. He attempted to share classified information with an officer or agent of a foreign government, the Department of Justice announced.

Nathan Laatsch, a 28-year-old IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2019, was arrested after the FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was willing to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government.

Laatsch worked in the DIA’s Insider Threat Division and held a top secret security clearance, according to the DOJ.

He had what he thought was a good reason to betray his country. He doesn’t like Trump.

An email to the FBI said that the person – later identified as Laatsch – didn’t “agree or align with the values” of the Trump administration, and would be willing to share classified information that he could access, including “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

As Laatsch admits here, he isn’t motivated to do this because of a desire for compensation (ie- money) pic.twitter.com/05rxpOMC24 — Just Human (@realjusthuman) May 29, 2025

