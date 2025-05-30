King Charles Does Canada, Tells Them the Land Belongs to the Algonquins

President Trump has been trolling Canada again, claiming they are considering becoming the 51st state in order to get the Golden Dome for free. So, when King Charles went to Canada, which is a sovereign nation but a constitutional monarchy, the people expected to hear him praise the sovereignty of Canada.

But, nooo, His Royal Highness paid homage to the illegitimacy of Canada since it’s the “unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people.” Some of his subjects are calling him a “wanker.”

“I would like to acknowledge that we are gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people,” said the King in his opening remarks to Parliament on Tuesday. His words were largely written by the government, but he can tell the government that he’s not comfortable reading them. Whether he did, well, we’ll never know.

This land acknowledgement is a recognition of shared history as a nation. While continuing to deepen my own understanding, it is my great hope that in each of your communities, and collectively as a country, a path is found toward truth and reconciliation, in both word and deed.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s an open door to the world, stealing the land and wealth of native Canadians.

King Charles III in Canada: “I would like to acknowledge that we are gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people. This land acknowledgement is a recognition of shared history as a nation.” pic.twitter.com/oy6iN1kDy9 — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) May 27, 2025

Charles is still a dummy. When he was in University, he was described as retarded. Maybe he is.

The indigenous people routine is a good setup for totalitarians who want to rob the people of their rights. It is a monarchy after all.

This whole you’re on stolen land mantra is typical communist thought.

Canada is using DEI, race-based quotas, squeezing out their majority Canadians. The West is dismantling itself, as their politicians pit races against each other.

