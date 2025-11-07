Dick Cheney, the Most Influential Vice President of Our Times

Dick Cheney had courage and stood up for America after 9/11, but then he brought us war. The war led to the end of an evil man, Saddam Hussein, but gave Iraq to Iran with countless lives lost. He gave us the Patriot Act which allowed some of the worst people in politics to spy on their political opponents, their own American citizens. Our FISA Court was lied to so they could spy on us without warrants. It allowed the gathering of Americans’ data.

Finally, no WMDs were found in Iraq.

2014. Megyn Kelly calls out Dick Cheney to his face over the Iraq War. She was one of the few to do it. Well done. Looking back, Cheney’s answers were so weak. pic.twitter.com/uW0AlTjPeL — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 4, 2025

Vice President Cheney captained endless wars without any success. It’s now estimated that $8 trillion was wasted on the wars. Thousands of Americans in the prime of their lives died because of these fruitless wars. Thousands of innocents in the Middle East died needlessly. Our war on terror displaced 37 million people according to Statista.

He left office with a 13% approval rating.

What Others Say

Mollie Hemingway wrote: Dick Cheney was one of the architects of moving US foreign policy away from decisive military victory into intentionally long and intentionally costly forever wars with no strategy for success. His lies about WMD make him anything but morally serious and patriotic.

Steve Forbes said his legacy was: Dick Cheney’s legacy endures as the most influential vice president in U.S. history — a steady hand in crisis, champion of free markets, and architect of post-9/11 security policy whose conviction and discipline shaped decades of American strategy.

James Rosen:

NEWSMAX Chief Washington Correspondent @JamesRosenTV explores the legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney, highlighting his influential role during pivotal moments such as 9/11. pic.twitter.com/QAbnxPy5Xy — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 4, 2025

We lost our esteem in the world, and our moral authority. The US slipped from the moral high ground earned during World War II. At the end, Cheney backed Kamala Harris, a foolish woman with no answers and a strong Marxist background.

I’m sorry he’s dead because death is so final and his family will suffer. He loved his family, and seems to have done what he thought was right. He saw it as a war on terror, but caused terror. Freedom did not spread and the US only became more hated.

The first Gulf War was a narrow mission. We went in, saved Kuwait, and got out. We learned nothing from that, but Cheney probably thought it would end the problem as it did in World War II, but it didn’t. He was an anachronism using the tools of a time gone by.

As part of his project for a new American century, he and his allies in the Bush administration are responsible for post-9/11 America.

Now we have a radical Islamist in control of the most important city in the nation, on the day he died.

Still, as a human being, may he rest in peace. It’s not for me to judge.