The Third Day of Zohran Mamdani: How’s It Going?

We are a long way from Ronald Reagan who said, “We’re The Federal Government And We’re Here To Help.” Anyone who has experienced big government knows they don’t help, quite the opposite, which is why we must have small government. Zohran Mamdani is a communist, a centralized government proponent. He is far beyond what anyone would consider a socialist.

Mamdani said, “”We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.” It is hard to hide behind the euphemistic term, socialism, when this is something a communist would say.

No Problem Too Large for Government

In his nasty, bitter victory speech, he praised communists Eugene V. Debs and Jawaharlal Nehru, both communists who did great damage to their respective societies. Debs is now hailed as a labor hero by the left; go deeper on him and you will find a communist.

The Celebrants

Mamdani brought joy to many on the Trump Most Wanted list.

Muslims claim New York!

ISIS approved. In fact, they’re downright celebratory at the Ugandan Marxist Islamist’s win in New York City.

Muslims claim New York for Islam

Lunatic white liberal women celebrated.

Crazy and ignorant young lib women.

AOC, the moron in charge.

Mamdani Is Already Looking for Your Money

It turns out, it’s not all free after all. And the snake-like smile is back.

Nothing is free after all.

