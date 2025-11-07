The Third Day of Zohran Mamdani: How’s It Going?

We are a long way from Ronald Reagan who said, “We’re The Federal Government And We’re Here To Help.” Anyone who has experienced big government knows they don’t help, quite the opposite, which is why we must have small government. Zohran Mamdani is a communist, a centralized government proponent. He is far beyond what anyone would consider a socialist.

Mamdani said, “”We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.” It is hard to hide behind the euphemistic term, socialism, when this is something a communist would say.

They are a wake up call as many others ignored by those who just hate to do right. Israel is the least of your problems. When you have no country Israel will still be thriving. Stupid morons. — Abdul Mohammed (@Omoteni) November 5, 2025

No Problem Too Large for Government

In his nasty, bitter victory speech, he praised communists Eugene V. Debs and Jawaharlal Nehru, both communists who did great damage to their respective societies. Debs is now hailed as a labor hero by the left; go deeper on him and you will find a communist.

The Celebrants

Mamdani brought joy to many on the Trump Most Wanted list.

The rogues’ gallery of anti-American influencers and “journalists”-for-hire at Mamdani’s victory party again raise the question: why is the campaign to destabilize US politics centered on Soviet anti-Zionism and pro-Beijing misinformation? pic.twitter.com/iRqB9esPb1 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 6, 2025

Muslims claim New York!

ISIS approved. In fact, they’re downright celebratory at the Ugandan Marxist Islamist’s win in New York City.

Well, looks like ISIS is celebrating Mamdani’s election. That is all you need to know. I am so disgusted by voters in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GggP02Tmny — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) November 5, 2025

Muslims claim New York for Islam

Muslims claim New York for Islam “We’re done hiding. We’re done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home. — I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble.… pic.twitter.com/GVLb7U8Ndv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2025

Lunatic white liberal women celebrated.

Jennifer Welch to Mehdi Hasan at Zohran’s victory party: “Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism… Crusty white people need to learn how to embrace it.” pic.twitter.com/eguyoOPk8l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2025

Crazy and ignorant young lib women.

Liberal New York City women celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s win. “POV: you wanted to move to a Muslim country but your city became one.” “Sharia law starts now … Mamdani, Islamic Caliphate, our brother in Islam.” “So satisfying about knowing that my MAGA parents, wherever they… pic.twitter.com/gK01nDah7f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2025

⚠️ WARNING – WARNING⚠️ Save ALL posts, photos & videos of Liberal White Women celebrating Zohran Mamdani’s victory. In 12 months, when they flee, they WILL come to your state, they WILL bring their fake self-righteous with them & they WILL VOTE BLUE, NO MATTER WHO! pic.twitter.com/NMZjM6fO1c — Jack Danger (@JackDangerLIVE) November 6, 2025

There’s something deeply disturbing about women wearing “hot girls for Mamdani” tshirts and shouting in unison “Sharia Law Starts Now.” Women – wake UP. This isn’t funny, even if it was meant as a joke. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/thMDXFAhRY — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) November 6, 2025

AOC, the moron in charge.

Mamdani’s first political meeting after winning the election: Lunch with @AOC https://t.co/ipwzrIiQ6d — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 5, 2025

Mamdani Is Already Looking for Your Money

It turns out, it’s not all free after all. And the snake-like smile is back.

Nothing is free after all.

UPDATE: Zohran Mamdani shocks his supporters by admitting things CANNOT be free “Remember how I told you to stop sending me money? You can start again. I hope you will make a donation.” Imagine that. He’s one big scam, begging the working class to fund his “transition.” pic.twitter.com/NRBA7oNNgh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2025