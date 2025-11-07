Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords

As President Trump promotes the message of peace, Kazakhstan has joined the Abraham Accords. He is eliminating enemies for the US and Israel.

The President announced the good news on social media:

I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords.

We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!

Israel has been in constant turmoil and is burdensome in the minds of many. President Trump brilliantly crowds the terrorists out by obliterating weapons in Iran and inviting all to the Accords.

At least Biden didn’t get to destroy it. He should have added nations to it, but he had his mind, such as it is, on war.

“Blessed are the Peacemakers.”