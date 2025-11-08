Did 85% of Foreign-Born Vote for Zohran Mamdani in NYC

The most alarming statistic of Tuesday’s election of Soros- and Muslim-funded Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in New York City is the people who voted overwhelmingly.

Mamdani did well among recent Big Apple move-ins. He won 85% of voters who had been there for five years or less, and his support decreased consistently as residency lengthened.

Newsmax interpreted that to mean foreign-born, and if that’s the case, it’s illegal. In 2021, the city council passed a law allowing non-citizens to vote in the mayoral election. It was struck down. You have to be a citizen, but no one checks citizenship in New York City and Motor Voter registers everyone.

If they are in the country five years or less, they are voting illegally.

There is only one way to stop this if it’s true and that is with The SAVE Act which will require nationwide Voter ID.

Republicans won’t pass The SAVE Act or end the shutdown by eliminating the Nuclear Option. It’s not on the table. The SAVE Act and possibly the shutdown will never go our way because Democrats won’t allow it.

Additionally, Democrats will filibuster everything and nothing will get done if they have the filibuster.

I think Trump is right about the filibuster, but Republican senators disagree.

Sen. Rounds gave his reasoning on Newsmax last night

Sen Rounds said on Newsmax on Friday that they won’t eliminate the filibuster. They want the Democrats to go back to negotiating.

Rounds said it has saved us from having D.C. and Puerto Rico as states and the senators are going to stand strong to exert pressure. They are sending the message that we must have consensus in the Senate.

On Finnerty last night, Sen. MarkWayne Mullin said essentially the same thing. They want to keep the Filibuster so they have a voice when they are the minority. Do Republicans really believe that a communist-bound Democrat party will give them the filibuster?

We just lost one of the last actual moderate Democrats in Congress. Any others will be primaried out by the Squad and Bernie Sanders.

We are now dealing with a Democrat party that is possibly becoming a communist party.

This sounds clear:

Upon winning, radical Islamists are planning to take over this country. They put their backsides in the air and prayed in the middle of streets, illegally blocking traffic to make a point.

Muslims claim New York for Islam “We’re done hiding. We’re done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home. — I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble.… pic.twitter.com/GVLb7U8Ndv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2025

Additional Stats from the Mamdani Election

Generally, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won Tuesday’s mayoral race with strong support from younger, progressive and newly arrived New Yorkers, according to exit polls.

Zohran Mamdani received strong support from young college graduates, particularly young women, exit polls show, with 84% of 18-29 year old women supporting the winner of the New York City mayor’s race.

Non-Christian, non-religious, and LGBT voters were almost among the most likely to vote for Mamdani, according to exit polling.

Further, 85% of those who identify as democratic socialists voted for Mamdani.

Broken down by demographics, Mamdani won 70% of male Democrats, 63% of female Democrats, 6% of male Republicans and 2% of female Republicans. He also won about 43% of the independent vote.

According to CNN exit polls, Mamdani won the majority of adults who earn between $30,000 and $299,999, annually. Those poorer and richer than that favored Cuomo.

Cuomo was also ahead of Mamdani among New Yorkers without a college degree. Voters with bachelors or graduate degrees favored Mamdani by almost 20 points.

Bottom line: Mamdani won because radicals came out to vote and others want the bread and butter issues solved.