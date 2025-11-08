Warning for the GOP: Get to Bread & Butter Issues, Not Russia or Israel

I think Donald Trump is amazing, but Republicans need to get their ground game together and concentrate on critical elections. We should have done better last week. Michael Savage, who says he’s not a Republican, but rather a conservative Independent, has another perspective.

The GOP was killed in the elections this past week. An insane man who dreams of dead GOP children won as attorney general, a communist won in New York City, and the candidate in New Jersey lost by 13 points.

According to Michael Savage, it was a bloodbath. The people don’t care about what they see as excesses, he says. They aren’t interested in foreign affairs. They care about America.

Michael Savage said it’s always about bread and butter issues. Americans don’t want to hear about foreign affairs. They want the cost of chicken down.

Forget the galas, and telling people everything is great when it’s not, because a communist was elected and they are not buying what is going on in the economy.

What do you think?