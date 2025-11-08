Sen. Cruz Wants the GOP to Speak Out Against Tucker

Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday called on his Republican colleagues to speak out against Tucker Carlson. I think it’s a terrible idea. You’ll win over some, and lose others. Tucker isn’t working for the Republican party. They shouldn’t get involved.

Let people say what they want!

Cruz would disagree:

“It’s easy right now to denounce Nick Fuentes. That’s kind of safe. Are you willing to say Tucker’s name?” the Texas Republican said during a speech at the Washington National Lawyers Convention of the Federalist Society, reported Jewish Insider.

“Now I can tell you, my colleagues, almost to a person, think what is happening is horrifying. But a great many of them are frightened, because he has one hell of a big megaphone,” he said.

Cruz, speaking to an audience of conservative lawyers, stressed that his objection to Carlson’s conduct was not about suppressing speech.

“My complaint about Tucker having Nick Fuentes on was not that he platformed him. That’s a choice you can make or not,” Cruz said. “But the last I checked, Tucker actually knows how to cross-examine someone.

“If you want to cross-examine and challenge him, that’s fine. But he didn’t. He fawningly gazed at him.”

I know some Jewish people and Evangelicals are very upset but let’s not cancel people. Most of the time, Tucker makes a lot of sense. I’d like to see him move on from the Israeli issue, but canceling is not something I approve of.

Sen. Cruz is partly angry because Tucker grilled him and not Fuentes.

Why should I care about this issue with all the existential threats we have facing us?

Let’s stick together!